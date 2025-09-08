Global Trade at Crossroads: A Call for Fairness
India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasized the need for fair and transparent economic practices during a BRICS virtual summit. He advocated for cooperation in sustainable trade, cautioning against increasing barriers and linking trade with non-trade matters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, highlighted the importance of equitable economic practices during a BRICS virtual summit. He stressed the need for transparency and mutual benefit in global trade.
Jaishankar called for a collaborative approach to foster sustainable trade, reflecting India's commitment to international cooperation.
Cautioning against protectionism, he warned that increasing trade barriers and conflating trade with non-trade issues could hinder progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Trade Stability: Jaishankar Calls for Fair Economic Practices at BRICS Summit
It is imperative that economic practices are fair, transparent and to everyone's benefit: Jaishankar at BRICS virtual summit.
Kochi Water Metro: Charting a Sustainable Urban Transport Revolution
Kings Infra Ventures and Sri Aqua Seafoods: A New Era of Sustainable Aquaculture
Kimbal Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Energy Solutions with CII Recognition