Global Trade at Crossroads: A Call for Fairness

India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasized the need for fair and transparent economic practices during a BRICS virtual summit. He advocated for cooperation in sustainable trade, cautioning against increasing barriers and linking trade with non-trade matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jaishankar called for a collaborative approach to foster sustainable trade, reflecting India's commitment to international cooperation.

Cautioning against protectionism, he warned that increasing trade barriers and conflating trade with non-trade issues could hinder progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

