Global Trade at Crossroads: A Call for Fairness

India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, highlighted the importance of equitable economic practices during a BRICS virtual summit. He stressed the need for transparency and mutual benefit in global trade.

Jaishankar called for a collaborative approach to foster sustainable trade, reflecting India's commitment to international cooperation.

Cautioning against protectionism, he warned that increasing trade barriers and conflating trade with non-trade issues could hinder progress.

