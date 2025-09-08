Left Menu

EGAS and BP Join Forces to Enhance Mediterranean Gas Exploration

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) has entered into a preliminary agreement with BP to drill five new gas wells in the Mediterranean Sea, as announced by Egypt's Petroleum Ministry. The collaboration aims to enhance exploration and production, supporting the ministry's broader efforts in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:32 IST
EGAS and BP Join Forces to Enhance Mediterranean Gas Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) has taken a significant step towards enhancing its capabilities in gas exploration by signing a preliminary agreement with energy giant BP. The deal involves the drilling of five new gas wells in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to a statement released by Egypt's Petroleum Ministry on Monday, the memorandum of understanding aligns with the ministry's ongoing initiative to bolster the country's exploration and production activities.

This partnership underscores EGAS's commitment to developing the energy sector, tapping into the potential of the Mediterranean resources and fostering collaboration with key international players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanju Samson's Struggle: A Glimpse Into India's Selection Dilemma

Sanju Samson's Struggle: A Glimpse Into India's Selection Dilemma

 United Arab Emirates
2
Mizoram Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit Amid Development Milestones

Mizoram Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit Amid Development Milestones

 India
3
IFC's Landmark Funding Boosts Visakhapatnam Sanitation Infrastructure

IFC's Landmark Funding Boosts Visakhapatnam Sanitation Infrastructure

 India
4
Mystery Surrounds Death of Ugandan Woman in Gurugram

Mystery Surrounds Death of Ugandan Woman in Gurugram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025