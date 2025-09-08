Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Land for Job' Case: Debate on Corruption Charges

In a courtroom drama unfolding on Monday, senior counsel representing former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav dismissed the 'Land for Job' case as politically driven. Highlighting the lack of evidence, the defense argues that the land transfers were legitimate commercial transactions.

Lalu's legal representative, Maninder Singh, contended no guidelines were breached in the appointments and denied any direct involvement by Yadav. Singh further pointed out the absence of any testimonies linking the former minister to the alleged wrongdoing.

With 99 accused in the case, the court is delving into the allegations as CBI prepares to present its rebuttal. Previous testimonies revealed Rabri Devi's financial dealings in land purchases, emphasizing no ties to employment favors.

(With inputs from agencies.)