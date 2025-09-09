Left Menu

Yamuna River Swells Near Taj Mahal Amid Heavy Rainfall

After torrential rains, the Yamuna River near the Taj Mahal in Agra has risen significantly, with visual reports highlighting the swollen water levels. Efforts to support those affected by the floods are underway, as the water level in Delhi has fallen below the danger mark, easing earlier flooding concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:34 IST
Yamuna River Swells Near Taj Mahal Amid Heavy Rainfall
Water level of Yamuna near Taj Mahal increases (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna River's water level near the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra surged on Tuesday after heavy rainfall hit the area. Fresh footage around the monument showcases the river's increased volume, as multiple Indian states grapple with floods or flood-like conditions, exacerbated by persistent downpours that have inflated major river levels.

In Mathura, efforts to assist flood victims saw a team of Municipal Councillors distributing food supplies to those affected. Simultaneously, relief surfaced in Delhi early Monday as the Yamuna River's water level fell below the danger threshold, alleviating days of flood anxieties for residents.

Images from the Old Yamuna Bridge depicted the river just below 205.30 meters, with the danger zone starting at 205.33 metres and evacuation protocols initiating at 206 meters. While the capital's situation sees improvement with receding water levels, officials remain vigilant in low-lying areas which have witnessed previous inundation.

Pumps were actively employed to drain floodwaters, and residents from vulnerable regions were relocated to relief zones near Mayur Vihar Phase-I. Amidst continuous rains, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma reassured the public during his visit to Civil Lines, clarifying misconceptions of widespread submergence, particularly in key areas lying below road level.

As authorities anticipated potential flooding, citizens in at-risk zones were preemptively relocated to safer grounds, part of a broader strategy to mitigate the impact of the stormy weather. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Calm Amidst Tension: Maddur's Vigil in the Wake of Communal Clashes

Calm Amidst Tension: Maddur's Vigil in the Wake of Communal Clashes

 India
2
High-Stakes VP Election: NDA's Radhakrishnan vs. Joint Opposition's Reddy

High-Stakes VP Election: NDA's Radhakrishnan vs. Joint Opposition's Reddy

 India
3
Ferro Alloys Sector Faces Global Trade Tensions and Growth Opportunities

Ferro Alloys Sector Faces Global Trade Tensions and Growth Opportunities

 India
4
Nottingham Forest Sacks Nuno Espirito Santo Amid Tensions

Nottingham Forest Sacks Nuno Espirito Santo Amid Tensions

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025