Yamuna River Swells Near Taj Mahal Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Yamuna River's water level near the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra surged on Tuesday after heavy rainfall hit the area. Fresh footage around the monument showcases the river's increased volume, as multiple Indian states grapple with floods or flood-like conditions, exacerbated by persistent downpours that have inflated major river levels.

In Mathura, efforts to assist flood victims saw a team of Municipal Councillors distributing food supplies to those affected. Simultaneously, relief surfaced in Delhi early Monday as the Yamuna River's water level fell below the danger threshold, alleviating days of flood anxieties for residents.

Images from the Old Yamuna Bridge depicted the river just below 205.30 meters, with the danger zone starting at 205.33 metres and evacuation protocols initiating at 206 meters. While the capital's situation sees improvement with receding water levels, officials remain vigilant in low-lying areas which have witnessed previous inundation.

Pumps were actively employed to drain floodwaters, and residents from vulnerable regions were relocated to relief zones near Mayur Vihar Phase-I. Amidst continuous rains, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma reassured the public during his visit to Civil Lines, clarifying misconceptions of widespread submergence, particularly in key areas lying below road level.

As authorities anticipated potential flooding, citizens in at-risk zones were preemptively relocated to safer grounds, part of a broader strategy to mitigate the impact of the stormy weather. (ANI)