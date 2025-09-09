Left Menu

Grasberg Mine Operations Halted Amid Safety Concerns

Freeport-McMoRan has temporarily stopped operations at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia due to a blockage of wet material that affected access and evacuation routes for seven workers, who are believed to be safe. Rescue efforts are underway while Indonesia's mining minister plans an inspection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:59 IST
Grasberg Mine Operations Halted Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Freeport-McMoRan announced a temporary halt in operations at Grasberg mine in Indonesia following a large flow of wet material that obstructed parts of its underground passages. The blockage has compromised evacuation routes for seven workers, whose locations are known, and they are believed to be safe.

The incident occurred late on Monday within one of Grasberg Block Cave's five production areas in Central Papua. Rescue crews are currently engaged in clearing the area to facilitate a safe and swift evacuation.

Indonesia's mining minister, Bahlil Lahadalia, stated on Tuesday that his team will conduct site checks and provide updates upon their return. The Grasberg mine, a major gold and copper site, had also faced setbacks with a smelter fire last year. Meanwhile, copper prices saw slight adjustments during trading on the London Metal Exchange.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

 Ukraine
2
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global
3
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025