Grasberg Mine Operations Halted Amid Safety Concerns
Freeport-McMoRan has temporarily stopped operations at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia due to a blockage of wet material that affected access and evacuation routes for seven workers, who are believed to be safe. Rescue efforts are underway while Indonesia's mining minister plans an inspection.
Freeport-McMoRan announced a temporary halt in operations at Grasberg mine in Indonesia following a large flow of wet material that obstructed parts of its underground passages. The blockage has compromised evacuation routes for seven workers, whose locations are known, and they are believed to be safe.
The incident occurred late on Monday within one of Grasberg Block Cave's five production areas in Central Papua. Rescue crews are currently engaged in clearing the area to facilitate a safe and swift evacuation.
Indonesia's mining minister, Bahlil Lahadalia, stated on Tuesday that his team will conduct site checks and provide updates upon their return. The Grasberg mine, a major gold and copper site, had also faced setbacks with a smelter fire last year. Meanwhile, copper prices saw slight adjustments during trading on the London Metal Exchange.
