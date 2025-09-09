Prime TriGen Wealth Expands in Gurugram to Cater to High Net-Worth Clients
Prime TriGen Wealth Ltd. (PTWL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Securities Ltd., has inaugurated a new branch in Gurugram's Golf Course Road. This move seeks to attract Ultra High Net-Worth Individuals (Ultra-HNIs) and High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), reinforcing PTWL's strategic growth in North India.
Deloitte India's report indicates that the wealth management sector is on a growth trajectory, with assets under management potentially rising from USD 1.1 trillion in FY24 to USD 2.3 trillion by FY29. This surge is driven by factors such as rising affluence and burgeoning demand for advisory services among HNIs.
With Paramjeet Singh Chopra joining as Co-Founder & Senior Executive Director, PTWL aims to enhance its services in Gurugram. The branch will offer sophisticated wealth management solutions, including estate planning, succession management, and family office support to its clients.
(With inputs from agencies.)
