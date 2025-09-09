Left Menu

Dharan Infra-EPC Secures Major Solar Projects

Dharan Infra-EPC has secured Rs 262.10 crore worth of solar EPC work contracts from a leading Indian renewable energy company. This follows earlier contracts totaling Rs 1,171.21 crore with Skymax Infra Power. The solar projects aim to develop a grid-connected solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh by April 2026.

Dharan Infra-EPC announced on Tuesday that it has won solar EPC contracts valued at Rs 262.10 crore from a leading renewable energy company in India. This achievement highlights the company's growing influence in the renewable sector.

The latest order adds to a successful month, with Rs 1,171.21 crore in contracts previously secured from Skymax Infra Power for infrastructure development at Orvakal Industrial Park, Andhra Pradesh. Dharan Infra Solar, a subsidiary, will develop a grid-connected solar power plant across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The company stated the significant order win underscores its capabilities and enhances order book visibility. Additionally, Dharan Infra has entered a One-Time Settlement Agreement with Canara Bank for Rs 10 crore, aiming to fortify its financial stability.

