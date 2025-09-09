Gujarat Assembly Lauds Modi's Striking Success in Operation Sindoor
The Gujarat Legislative Assembly passed a resolution celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the successful Operation Sindoor. The operation provided a strategic response to threats, showcasing India's military strength and commitment to national security under Modi's leadership. The mission was a symbolic exercise reinforcing the government's zero-tolerance terrorism policy.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly formally recognized and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, passed in a resolution that emphasized India's strength against adversaries.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised Modi's leadership for leading Operation Sindoor, highlighting its effectiveness in combating anti-national activities. He lauded the operation as a pivotal accomplishment in India's continuous fight against terrorism, crediting Modi's zero-tolerance policy.
Patel also emphasized the achievements of Modi's administration beyond security, mentioning initiatives like the National Education Policy and the Ayushman Bharat scheme for education and healthcare reforms, showcasing comprehensive governance that prioritizes national security and citizen welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
