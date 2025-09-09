Gujarat Assembly Lauds Modi's Striking Success in Operation Sindoor

On Tuesday, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly formally recognized and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, passed in a resolution that emphasized India's strength against adversaries.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised Modi's leadership for leading Operation Sindoor, highlighting its effectiveness in combating anti-national activities. He lauded the operation as a pivotal accomplishment in India's continuous fight against terrorism, crediting Modi's zero-tolerance policy.

Patel also emphasized the achievements of Modi's administration beyond security, mentioning initiatives like the National Education Policy and the Ayushman Bharat scheme for education and healthcare reforms, showcasing comprehensive governance that prioritizes national security and citizen welfare.

