Wall Street's Cautious Climb: Investors Eye Employment Rate Revision
Wall Street indexes opened slightly higher as investors treaded carefully ahead of an employment rate revision. The Dow Jones rose 32.7 points, S&P 500 climbed 8.2 points, and Nasdaq Composite gained 59.5 points, marking a cautious yet positive beginning following near record peaks the previous day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:07 IST
Wall Street indexes saw a modest increase at Tuesday's opening as investors exercised caution ahead of an expected employment rate revision.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a rise of 32.7 points, or 0.07%, settling at 45,547.62. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose by 8.2 points, or 0.13%, reaching 6,503.33. The Nasdaq Composite also experienced a gain, climbing by 59.5 points, or 0.27%, to 21,858.169.
This trading session follows a previous day of near record highs, with investors keenly aware of potential economic adjustments impacting market performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
