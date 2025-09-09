Norway's Green Party Pushes for Fossil Fuel Phaseout Amidst Economic Implications

In Norway, a country enriched by its oil and gas reserves, the Green Party's call to shut down fields strikes a controversial note amid global moves away from fossil fuels.

Post-election, the Green Party, which nearly tripled its parliamentary seats, is exerting influence on the ruling Labour Party to prioritize climate change initiatives, pressing for a transition to renewable energy sources.

This push sets the stage for intense negotiations within the government, as Norway grapples with maintaining its booming oil industry while addressing climate concerns and employment risks in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)