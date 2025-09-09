Biostimulant Regulation Shake-Up: Government Ends Provisional Approvals
The government's decision to invalidate over 8,000 provisional biostimulant registrations by June 2025 marks the end of a four-year transition, aiming to regulate the agricultural enhancement sector. Originally part of a broader move to include biostimulants under the Fertilizer Control Order, affected companies now face compliance challenges.
In a significant regulatory development, the government has announced the invalidation of provisional registrations for over 8,000 biostimulant products, effective June 17, 2025. This decision concludes a four-year transition aimed at bringing tighter controls to an industry that had previously operated with limited oversight.
Provisional certificates were initially granted under the G3 certifications program, allowing manufacturers and importers time to meet data requirements related to bioefficacy, toxicity, and chemistry as stipulated by the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO) of 1985. The registration period was extended multiple times due to industry lobbying, moving from its original February 2023 expiration to the final deadline in June 2025.
The decision affects a wide array of companies, including major players like Criyagen Agri and Biotech and Syngenta India. Only 146 biostimulant products have achieved full approval under the FCO, while the government has established a toll-free helpline to support farmers in navigating this complex regulatory landscape.
