Assam Cabinet Takes Bold Steps in Agricultural Development and Social Welfare

In a series of transformative measures, the Assam Cabinet has unveiled the Assam Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Act, aimed at boosting trade across the state's vibrant agricultural and livestock sectors. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to reinforce Assam's economic infrastructure and provide substantial opportunities for local farmers and traders.

Adding to the social welfare advancements, the Cabinet has confirmed the introduction of the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award, which will see meritorious students who achieve 80% and above in the Higher Secondary examination receiving a two-wheeler. This move is expected to motivate students towards academic excellence.

In a significant resolution, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that longstanding issues concerning caste certificates for the tea tribe and Adivasi communities have been resolved following discussions with student organizations. The state is also lending a helping hand to Himachal Pradesh for flood relief, allocating Rs 5 crore and dispatching Minister Prasanta Phukan to coordinate efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)