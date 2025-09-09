CP Radhakrishnan Elected as India's New Vice President

In a decisive political victory, CP Radhakrishnan emerged as India's new Vice President, a result that stirred political circles and underscored the NDA's clout. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan during a meeting in the nation's capital on Tuesday, applauding his extensive service and commitment to societal empowerment.

Radhakrishnan clinched the Vice Presidency with a convincing margin, garnering 452 first preference votes against his competitor, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300. Over 98 per cent of the eligible members of parliament participated in the election, a notable turnout given the vacant seat following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation in July 2025 due to health reasons.

Radhakrishnan brings a wealth of political experience to the Vice Presidency, having previously served as Governor of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. A two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore and a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he is seen as a pivotal figure in shaping India's legislative future, advocating for river linking, eradicating terrorism, and other significant reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)