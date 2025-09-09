Left Menu

CP Radhakrishnan Elected as India's New Vice President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan to congratulate him on his election win. Radhakrishnan defeated Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes. Known for his service and political experience, Radhakrishnan is expected to uphold Constitutional values and enhance parliamentary discourse in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets CP Radhakrishnan (Photo: @narendramodi/X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive political victory, CP Radhakrishnan emerged as India's new Vice President, a result that stirred political circles and underscored the NDA's clout. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan during a meeting in the nation's capital on Tuesday, applauding his extensive service and commitment to societal empowerment.

Radhakrishnan clinched the Vice Presidency with a convincing margin, garnering 452 first preference votes against his competitor, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300. Over 98 per cent of the eligible members of parliament participated in the election, a notable turnout given the vacant seat following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation in July 2025 due to health reasons.

Radhakrishnan brings a wealth of political experience to the Vice Presidency, having previously served as Governor of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. A two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore and a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he is seen as a pivotal figure in shaping India's legislative future, advocating for river linking, eradicating terrorism, and other significant reforms.

