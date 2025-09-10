Trump's Tariff Tactics: Pressuring the EU to Act Against China and India

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly urged EU officials to levy tariffs of up to 100% against China, according to sources close to the matter. This move is part of a broader pressure strategy designed to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin's influence amid the conflict in Ukraine.

During a conference call with EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan and other officials, Trump also recommended hitting India with similar tariffs. China and India are significant buyers of Russian oil, thus playing pivotal roles in sustaining Russia's economy amidst its aggressive stance toward Ukraine.

The EU, typically relying on sanctions, may reconsider its approach if it aligns with U.S. requests. Trump has previously threatened tariffs against both India and China. He also hinted at potential trade expansion with India, emphasizing reducing trade barriers with the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)