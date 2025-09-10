Stranded in Sonagachi: The Silent Sufferers of Nepal's Turmoil

The political upheaval in Nepal is reverberating in Kolkata's Sonagachi, Asia's largest red-light district, where Nepalese sex workers find themselves in isolation, unable to contact families amid escalating chaos back home.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid student-led protests stemming from his government's controversial social media ban, engulfing the nation in turmoil.

For Sonagachi's Nepalese community, the inability to communicate with their families and send remittances has compounded their struggles, leaving them trapped between economic distress and personal anguish.

(With inputs from agencies.)