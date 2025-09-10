Left Menu

Damaged Drone Found in Polish Village Amid Airspace Violations

Police located a damaged drone in Czosnowka, a village in eastern Poland, amid breaches of Polish airspace linked to a Russian assault on Ukraine. The discovery was reported by Lublin region police early Wednesday morning at 5:40 a.m. via their announcement on social media platform X.

Authorities in the Lublin region of Poland have reported the discovery of a damaged drone within the eastern village of Czosnowka. The finding comes in the wake of airspace violations during a Russian attack on Ukraine, sparking concerns about regional security.

At precisely 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, local police confirmed via the social media platform X that officers had identified the drone within the village. The incident underscores the increasing tensions and challenges faced by nations surrounding the conflict area.

This occurrence adds to a growing series of worries about airspace security and territorial integrity amid the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Officials are expected to investigate further into the implications of this aerial incursion.

