Damaged Drone Found in Polish Village Amid Airspace Violations
Police located a damaged drone in Czosnowka, a village in eastern Poland, amid breaches of Polish airspace linked to a Russian assault on Ukraine. The discovery was reported by Lublin region police early Wednesday morning at 5:40 a.m. via their announcement on social media platform X.
