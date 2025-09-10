Poland Scrambles Air Defenses Amid Russian Drone Threat
Poland's Energy Minister reported no energy infrastructure incidents following airspace violations, as the country deployed its own and NATO air defenses to counter Russian drones for the first time during the Ukraine conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:12 IST
- Country:
- Poland
In a significant development, Polish Energy Minister Milosz Motyka confirmed that there were no incidents involving energy infrastructure after the violation of Polish airspace.
This comes as Poland took swift action by scrambling its own and NATO air defenses in response to Russian drones, following an air attack on western Ukraine.
This marked the first instance of Warsaw engaging military assets in its airspace amid the ongoing Ukraine war.
