MET Group Secures LNG Supply with Keppel

MET Group's trading affiliate, MET International AG, has finalized a heads of agreement with Keppel Ltd's infrastructure division and a licensed LNG importer. This agreement involves the long-term delivery of 0.5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes.

Updated: 10-09-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:54 IST
MET Group, through its trading affiliate MET International AG, has solidified an agreement with Keppel Ltd's infrastructure division and an authorized LNG importer. The deal encompasses long-term LNG cargo deliveries amounting to 0.5 million tonnes per annum.

The heads of agreement (HOA) marks a significant step in securing a steady supply-chain mechanism for LNG between the involved parties. This collaboration highlights MET Group's commitment to sustaining energy provisions through strategic partnerships.

This development comes as both MET Group and Keppel seek to expand their foothold within the energy sector, focusing on reliable and efficient LNG supply chains.

