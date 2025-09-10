NDA's C P Radhakrishnan Elected as Vice President Amidst Strong INDI Alliance Show
C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as India's 15th Vice President while INDI alliance showcased strong unity during the election by securing 300 votes for their candidate, Justice Sudershan Reddy. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan congratulated Radhakrishnan and expressed hope for the protection of Constitutional values.
C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA's nominee, triumphantly secured the position of the 15th Vice President of India, winning by acquiring 452 first preference votes. With the inauguration of his candidacy, victory seemed imminent. However, the INDI alliance demonstrated significant unity, rallying behind their candidate by securing 300 votes.
Thol Thirumavalavan, founder-president of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan, a Tamil Nadu native, voicing optimism about his role in upholding Constitutional values. Thirumavalavan emphasized Radhakrishnan's respect for Dr. B R Ambedkar and urged him to preserve the spirit of the Constitution.
The election results saw 98.20% voter turnout, with 767 out of 781 MPs casting votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Radhakrishnan's commitment to the marginalized and entrusted him to fortify India's Constitutional framework. Notably, 13 MPs abstained from voting, while the Vice President post stood vacant since July 2025 amid Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation citing health reasons.
