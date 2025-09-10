Left Menu

NDA's C P Radhakrishnan Elected as Vice President Amidst Strong INDI Alliance Show

C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as India's 15th Vice President while INDI alliance showcased strong unity during the election by securing 300 votes for their candidate, Justice Sudershan Reddy. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan congratulated Radhakrishnan and expressed hope for the protection of Constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:33 IST
NDA's C P Radhakrishnan Elected as Vice President Amidst Strong INDI Alliance Show
VCK Founder-President Thol Thirumavalavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA's nominee, triumphantly secured the position of the 15th Vice President of India, winning by acquiring 452 first preference votes. With the inauguration of his candidacy, victory seemed imminent. However, the INDI alliance demonstrated significant unity, rallying behind their candidate by securing 300 votes.

Thol Thirumavalavan, founder-president of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan, a Tamil Nadu native, voicing optimism about his role in upholding Constitutional values. Thirumavalavan emphasized Radhakrishnan's respect for Dr. B R Ambedkar and urged him to preserve the spirit of the Constitution.

The election results saw 98.20% voter turnout, with 767 out of 781 MPs casting votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Radhakrishnan's commitment to the marginalized and entrusted him to fortify India's Constitutional framework. Notably, 13 MPs abstained from voting, while the Vice President post stood vacant since July 2025 amid Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation citing health reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

 India
2
Bridging the Divide: U.S.-China Defense Talks

Bridging the Divide: U.S.-China Defense Talks

 China
3
Karnataka's New Law Targets Illegal Mining Assets

Karnataka's New Law Targets Illegal Mining Assets

 India
4
Unrest in Nepal Spurs India to Action for Stranded Citizens

Unrest in Nepal Spurs India to Action for Stranded Citizens

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025