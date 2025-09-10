Left Menu

BRPL Seeks Approval for Innovative Energy Efficiency Initiative

BRPL aims to launch an extensive energy efficiency program targeting a 1-2% reduction in household electricity consumption. The initiative, leveraging Home Energy Reports, encourages smarter energy usage through personalized feedback. Pending approval from DERC, BRPL could become India's first utility to implement such an initiative on this scale.

BRPL is pursuing approval from the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to launch a comprehensive energy efficiency program designed to reduce household electricity usage by 1-2%. Officials confirmed that this initiative would utilize customized Home Energy Reports (HERs) to promote efficient energy consumption.

The 18-month pilot conducted in 2018 in South and West Delhi demonstrated positive outcomes. This program would make BRPL the first power company in India to adopt such an approach at scale. The initiative is expected to optimize energy savings, enhance grid management, and strengthen the relationship between the discom and its consumers.

The program relies on behavioral insights, using Oracle Utilities' Opower software, to generate personalized reports. These reports provide consumers with actionable insights, energy-saving tips, and social comparisons, inducing behavioral changes towards more energy-efficient habits. Significant energy savings and cost reduction are anticipated upon DERC's approval, according to officials.

