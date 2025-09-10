Cuba's Power Struggle: National Grid Faces Repeated Collapses

Cuba's national power infrastructure has encountered another hurdle, collapsing for the fourth instance in less than a year. This was disclosed by the state-owned electrical company on Wednesday.

The National Electric Union reported a "total disconnection" of the Electric System, SEN. The agency indicated that this outage might be related to unexpected complications at the CTE Guiteras thermal power plant.

Investigations into the cause are ongoing, and efforts to restore normalcy have already commenced, assured the grid operator in their official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)