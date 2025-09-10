Left Menu

Cuba's Power Struggle: National Grid Faces Repeated Collapses

Communist Cuba's national grid has collapsed four times within a year, according to its state-run power company. The outage, potentially linked to issues at the CTE Guiteras thermal power plant, is under investigation while restoration efforts are underway, announced the National Electric Union on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:20 IST
Cuba's Power Struggle: National Grid Faces Repeated Collapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba's national power infrastructure has encountered another hurdle, collapsing for the fourth instance in less than a year. This was disclosed by the state-owned electrical company on Wednesday.

The National Electric Union reported a "total disconnection" of the Electric System, SEN. The agency indicated that this outage might be related to unexpected complications at the CTE Guiteras thermal power plant.

Investigations into the cause are ongoing, and efforts to restore normalcy have already commenced, assured the grid operator in their official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Test House: Revolutionizing Testing with AI and Green Energy Focus

National Test House: Revolutionizing Testing with AI and Green Energy Focus

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Car Hits Scooter in Noida

Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Car Hits Scooter in Noida

 India
3
Siarhei Tsikhanouski: A Dissident's White House Diplomacy

Siarhei Tsikhanouski: A Dissident's White House Diplomacy

 Global
4
India's 'Wait-and-Watch' Stance Amid Nepal's Political Crisis

India's 'Wait-and-Watch' Stance Amid Nepal's Political Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025