Major Green Ammonia Project Blooms in Odisha: A Landmark Indo-Japanese Collaboration

In a strategic move to bolster the green energy sector, India's ACME Group and Japan's IHI Corporation announced their joint venture on Wednesday, marking the establishment of a 0.4 million tonnes green ammonia project in Odisha.

The collaboration, one of the largest in India's green hydrogen and ammonia sector, has secured the necessary land and completed essential engineering designs, setting the stage for construction.

The output is designated for Japanese markets, supporting the nation's decarbonisation objectives while enhancing energy security and creating local employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)