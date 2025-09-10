Controversy Escalates Over Physiotherapists' Use of 'Dr.' Prefix

In a firm directive, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has clarified that physiotherapists cannot use the 'Dr.' prefix, a privilege reserved solely for registered medical practitioners in India. This directive was issued to Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, National President of the Indian Medical Association, highlighting the reinforced stance of the official committee.

The directive comes in response to significant opposition from various organizations, including the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), concerning physiotherapists' usage of the 'Dr.' prefix. The DGHS has proposed the removal of the 'Dr.' title from physiotherapy curriculums, urging consideration of a more suitable and respectful designation for physiotherapy graduates.

The DGHS cited the Ethics Committee's decision, aligning with the Paramedical and Physiotherapy Central Council Bill, 2007, which restricts the 'Doctor' title to certain medical practices only. It warned that unauthorized usage by physiotherapists contravenes the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916, attracting penalties. The council upheld its decision dating back to March 23, 2004.