Maharashtra Discoms Achieve Top A Rating in Power Sector

Discoms in Maharashtra have secured the highest A rating in assessments by the Union Power Ministry, marking a significant improvement in their performance. This achievement places Maharashtra at the forefront in the western region's power sector among 29 companies in generation, transmission, and distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Discoms in Maharashtra have reached a significant milestone by achieving the top A rating, as per announcements made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. The Union Power Ministry's recent evaluation indicates that Maharashtra has excelled in its performance among various discoms.

Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted that Maharashtra has topped the list of power companies, particularly in the western region. He expressed satisfaction with the regional discoms scoring 92 out of 100 marks, marking a substantial improvement from previous assessments.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized this achievement during the inauguration of the Regional Testing Laboratory. He mentioned that Maharashtra outperformed competitors from other states, securing the top position among 29 companies in generation, transmission, and distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

