Maharashtra Discoms Achieve Top A Rating in Power Sector

Discoms in Maharashtra have reached a significant milestone by achieving the top A rating, as per announcements made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. The Union Power Ministry's recent evaluation indicates that Maharashtra has excelled in its performance among various discoms.

Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted that Maharashtra has topped the list of power companies, particularly in the western region. He expressed satisfaction with the regional discoms scoring 92 out of 100 marks, marking a substantial improvement from previous assessments.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized this achievement during the inauguration of the Regional Testing Laboratory. He mentioned that Maharashtra outperformed competitors from other states, securing the top position among 29 companies in generation, transmission, and distribution.

