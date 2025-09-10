Arunachal and Assam Join Hands to Support Himachal's Flood Relief Efforts

In a significant show of solidarity, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has allocated Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the floods in Himachal Pradesh. The funds will be directed to the Himachal Pradesh Aapda Raahat Kosh-2025, which is dedicated to mobilizing resources for large-scale relief efforts, as established by the Himachal Pradesh Government.

Expressing his concern over the situation, Chief Minister Khandu emphasized Arunachal Pradesh's commitment to supporting fellow Indians. He remarked, "Natural disasters know no boundaries. In such times, it is our responsibility to lend a helping hand." His contribution reflects the unity and support extended by the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh Government's campaign to raise resources through the Aapda Raahat Kosh-2025 seeks to provide timely relief to flood victims. The donation from Arunachal Pradesh will significantly enhance this effort, aimed at supporting affected families and communities.

Meanwhile, Assam's Minister for Power, Prasanta Phukan, on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, handed over another Rs 5 crore cheque to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This gesture underlines Assam's solidarity with Himachal during its time of distress, with Chief Minister Sukhu expressing profound gratitude for the support extended by Assam's government and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)