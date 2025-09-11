Left Menu

J&K Political Turmoil: Farooq Abdullah Warns of Constitutional Overreach

Farooq Abdullah, President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, criticized the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), accusing LG Manoj Sinha of constitutional violations. He warned of severe consequences if India's constitution isn't respected. AAP MP Sanjay Singh termed the government's actions 'dictatorship.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:03 IST
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke against the government's actions, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, condemned the detention of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Abdullah alleged that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha exceeded constitutional boundaries, a move he labeled as a misuse of power.

Drawing parallels with the political situations in Nepal and Bangladesh, Abdullah warned that India could face similar unrest if constitutional limits are not adhered to. Addressing ANI, he urged the protection and respect of the constitution, calling for caution to prevent potential crises.

Accompanying the outrage, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, restricted at a Srinagar guest house, criticized the police's actions as 'dictatorship.' He emphasized the fundamental right to protest in a democracy, amidst plans for a press conference following Malik's arrest under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

(With inputs from agencies.)

