Bihar's Road and Rail Renaissance: A Boost to Connectivity Under PM Modi's Leadership

The BJP Bihar Unit President lauds the Central government's approval of road and rail projects valued at over Rs 7,616 crore, promising a transformative impact on Bihar's infrastructure and connectivity, bolstering PM Modi's vision for a 'New India' while enhancing employment and tourism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:34 IST
BJP president Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a move poised to reshape Bihar's infrastructure landscape, BJP Bihar Unit President Dilip Jaiswal applauded the Central government's approval of two significant development projects. The projects, valued at over Rs 7,616 crore, have been heralded as transformative gifts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to the state.

Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal highlighted the government's commitment, detailing a Rs 4,447 crore allocation for road development and a 177-kilometre, Rs 3,169 crore railway line expansion, extending across Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to deliver on the 'New India' promise, focusing on regional growth and connectivity.

The expanded infrastructure, first endorsed by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, promises to enhance mobility, reduce congestion, and stimulate economic opportunities by connecting key districts and tourist attractions. These changes, Jaiswal noted, align with PM Modi's vision, aiming for comprehensive regional development and improved logistics under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

