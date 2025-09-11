Left Menu

Economic Impact on Truck Operators Amid Nepal's Gen Z Protests

Truck operators stranded at the West Bengal-Nepal border face economic losses as protests and curfews disrupt operations. With services halted, truckloads of goods face damage. The protests, sparked by social media bans, have resulted in scores of injuries and fatalities, highlighting the call for transparent governance in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:23 IST
Economic Impact on Truck Operators Amid Nepal's Gen Z Protests
Truck operators stranded at the West Bengal-Nepal border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several truck operators find themselves stranded at the West Bengal-Nepal border in Panitanki, Darjeeling. As a result of halted services, they are experiencing significant monetary losses. One truck driver expressed concern about the damaging condition of his cargo, stating, "The load of poultry food and potatoes is getting damaged." The trucks are unable to resume their journey to Nepal until immigration and customs services are restored, according to Superintendent of Police in Darjeeling, Praveen Prakash.

Adding to the region's challenges, the death toll in the ongoing Gen Z protests in Kathmandu Valley has risen to 31, as reported by The Kathmandu Post. The protests, originating on September 8, 2025, were triggered by government-imposed bans on major social media platforms, intended to address tax and cybersecurity concerns. The demonstrations have led to over 1,000 injuries and have put a spotlight on demands for government accountability and transparency.

The protests have plunged major cities, including Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Birgunj, into chaos, prompting a curfew to be enforced until Friday morning. Identifying the deceased has been a priority, with most recognitions made through documents or family identifications. Protesters are urging an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism," demanding fair governance practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Mauritius Forge Stronger Ties: Modi Unveils Economic Package

India-Mauritius Forge Stronger Ties: Modi Unveils Economic Package

 India
2
Pioneering Female Leadership in Delhi University Elections

Pioneering Female Leadership in Delhi University Elections

 India
3
Triton Valves Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Triton Valves Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

 India
4
Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025