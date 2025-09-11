Economic Impact on Truck Operators Amid Nepal's Gen Z Protests

Several truck operators find themselves stranded at the West Bengal-Nepal border in Panitanki, Darjeeling. As a result of halted services, they are experiencing significant monetary losses. One truck driver expressed concern about the damaging condition of his cargo, stating, "The load of poultry food and potatoes is getting damaged." The trucks are unable to resume their journey to Nepal until immigration and customs services are restored, according to Superintendent of Police in Darjeeling, Praveen Prakash.

Adding to the region's challenges, the death toll in the ongoing Gen Z protests in Kathmandu Valley has risen to 31, as reported by The Kathmandu Post. The protests, originating on September 8, 2025, were triggered by government-imposed bans on major social media platforms, intended to address tax and cybersecurity concerns. The demonstrations have led to over 1,000 injuries and have put a spotlight on demands for government accountability and transparency.

The protests have plunged major cities, including Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Birgunj, into chaos, prompting a curfew to be enforced until Friday morning. Identifying the deceased has been a priority, with most recognitions made through documents or family identifications. Protesters are urging an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism," demanding fair governance practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)