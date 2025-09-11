Belarus-U.S. Diplomatic Meeting: Lukashenko Hosts Trump Envoy

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with John Coale, an envoy representing U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report from the state-run Belta news agency. The meeting marks a notable interaction between Belarus and the United States.

Sources suggest the talks could pave the way for enhanced diplomatic relations, highlighting the importance of international negotiations at a time of shifting global alliances. Both nations appear keen on exploring avenues of mutual interest.

This engagement underscores the evolving nature of Belarus-U.S. relations and could potentially lead to further discussions aimed at strengthening ties, amid broader geopolitical dynamics.

