Belarus-U.S. Diplomatic Meeting: Lukashenko Hosts Trump Envoy

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with John Coale, a representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by the state-run Belta news agency. The meeting signifies potential diplomatic engagements between Belarus and the United States, reflecting ongoing international relations developments between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:24 IST
In a significant diplomatic encounter, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with John Coale, an envoy representing U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report from the state-run Belta news agency. The meeting marks a notable interaction between Belarus and the United States.

Sources suggest the talks could pave the way for enhanced diplomatic relations, highlighting the importance of international negotiations at a time of shifting global alliances. Both nations appear keen on exploring avenues of mutual interest.

This engagement underscores the evolving nature of Belarus-U.S. relations and could potentially lead to further discussions aimed at strengthening ties, amid broader geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

