NHSRCL and L&T Ink Deal for Landmark Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has partnered with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to drive forward the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train initiative, a critical step in launching India's first bullet train. The comprehensive project includes infrastructure from tracks to stations, with progress already underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:48 IST
NHSRCL signs agreement with L&T (Photo: NHSRCL/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) entered a significant agreement with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday, focusing on the design, supply, construction, testing, and commissioning of the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train project. This development was publicly announced through NHSRCL's official 'X' platform account.

The NHSRCL statement detailed that this contract involves constructing critical track works spanning four stations and a rolling stock depot located at Thane, signifying a major progress marker for India's inaugural bullet train initiative. Previously, on September 7, NHSRCL accomplished the launch of the first full span Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) Box Girder, a notable milestone in the corridor extending through Maharashtra.

The 156 km Maharashtra section of the Bullet Train corridor incorporates intricate structures like 135 km elevated alignments, numerous viaducts, tunnels, and an undersea passage beneath Thane Creek. As per NHSRCL, substantial advancements include casting multiple piers and executing tunnel excavation, crucial for maintaining project momentum.

