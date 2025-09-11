Left Menu

Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi directs district collectors to oversee urea distribution amid complaints of shortages affecting paddy cultivation. Despite official claims of adequate supply, the CM emphasizes strict monitoring to prevent black marketing, encourages crop diversification, and highlights integrated farming systems to boost agricultural growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:04 IST
Amid widespread complaints of insufficient fertiliser supply, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed district collectors to ensure meticulous monitoring of urea distribution to local farmers.

This directive follows reports indicating protests over delayed and inadequate fertiliser distribution, which are negatively impacting paddy cultivation throughout the state.

The CM reassured citizens that there is no shortage, confirming the allocation of 9,55,000 metric tons from the central government for the 2025 Kharif season. He urged immediate action against black marketing, directing the agriculture department to optimize distribution and focus on crop diversification initiatives.

