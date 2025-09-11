Bridging Gaps in Infrastructure Financing: Key Insights from Recent Meeting

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju led an important meeting on Thursday, bringing together public, private sector banks, and development finance institutions to discuss pressing issues in infrastructure financing.

The meeting highlighted several critical areas such as the financing gaps, barriers in municipal bond issuance, and the need for improved data on defaults and recoveries. Participants also emphasized enhancing capacity building and training within the sector.

As part of the outcomes, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development will engage with all stakeholders and deliver a comprehensive report to the Department of Financial Services within the next 15 days. This initiative aims to streamline and strengthen infrastructure financing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)