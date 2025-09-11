Left Menu

Bridging Gaps in Infrastructure Financing: Key Insights from Recent Meeting

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a meeting aimed at addressing infrastructure financing issues. Discussions covered gaps in financing, municipal bond barriers, and data availability. The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development will consult stakeholders and submit a report in 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:27 IST
Bridging Gaps in Infrastructure Financing: Key Insights from Recent Meeting
Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju led an important meeting on Thursday, bringing together public, private sector banks, and development finance institutions to discuss pressing issues in infrastructure financing.

The meeting highlighted several critical areas such as the financing gaps, barriers in municipal bond issuance, and the need for improved data on defaults and recoveries. Participants also emphasized enhancing capacity building and training within the sector.

As part of the outcomes, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development will engage with all stakeholders and deliver a comprehensive report to the Department of Financial Services within the next 15 days. This initiative aims to streamline and strengthen infrastructure financing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

