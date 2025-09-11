Bridging Gaps in Infrastructure Financing: Key Insights from Recent Meeting
Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a meeting aimed at addressing infrastructure financing issues. Discussions covered gaps in financing, municipal bond barriers, and data availability. The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development will consult stakeholders and submit a report in 15 days.
- Country:
- India
Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju led an important meeting on Thursday, bringing together public, private sector banks, and development finance institutions to discuss pressing issues in infrastructure financing.
The meeting highlighted several critical areas such as the financing gaps, barriers in municipal bond issuance, and the need for improved data on defaults and recoveries. Participants also emphasized enhancing capacity building and training within the sector.
As part of the outcomes, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development will engage with all stakeholders and deliver a comprehensive report to the Department of Financial Services within the next 15 days. This initiative aims to streamline and strengthen infrastructure financing efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Manipur Visit: Redevelopment Amidst Unrest
Dr. Jitendra Singh Opens Conference on Holistic District Development in Bihar
Ajit Pawar Advocates Transparency in Economic Development Schemes
Bastar Transforms: From Conflict Zone to Development Hub
Bhupender Yadav Urges Green Finance as Backbone of Sustainable Growth at FICCI LEADS