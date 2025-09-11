Left Menu

FBI Releases Images in Charlie Kirk Shooting Investigation

The FBI has released photographs of an individual considered a 'person of interest' related to the recent shooting involving conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Two images show a person in dark attire, including a hat and sunglasses, but it remains unclear if they are the suspected shooter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The FBI on Thursday released photographs of an individual they referred to as a 'person of interest' in the shooting incident that involved conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Officials from the FBI's Salt Lake City office were careful to clarify that this individual may not be the suspected shooter.

Two images released show the individual wearing pants, a black long-sleeved shirt, hat, and sunglasses.

