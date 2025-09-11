Punjab Police Cracks Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Ring

Punjab's Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled a significant cross-border arms smuggling module in an intelligence-led operation, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance state security. Six individuals were arrested and six sophisticated weapons, along with ₹5.75 lakh in hawala money, were recovered, according to Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

The operation was reportedly controlled by accused Mehakpreet Singh alias Rohit under foreign handlers' guidance via social media platforms. A series of recoveries were made throughout multiple investigative stages, and Yadav indicated ongoing efforts to trace further connections, predicting more arrests and confiscations soon.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar disclosed that Pargat Singh's initial arrest, involving two weapons from cross-border consignments, led to capturing Ajaybir, Karanbir, and Ram with an additional pistol. The module's kingpin, Mehakpreet, was apprehended in Goa, yielding three more weapons. Meanwhile, Dinesh Kumar, arrested with ₹5.75 lakh in hawala cash, highlighted the operation's financial channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)