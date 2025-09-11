Left Menu

Netanyahu's Bold Move: Settlement Expansion in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signed an agreement to advance a contentious settlement expansion plan. This move could bisect the West Bank and disrupt the possibility of a future Palestinian state. Netanyahu firmly stated that a Palestinian state would not materialize under his watch.

Updated: 11-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:27 IST
In a significant political development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signed an agreement to progress with a controversial settlement expansion plan.

This plan is set to cut through territories that are sought by the Palestinians for establishing a state, drawing international attention and concern.

Netanyahu, during his visit to the Maale Adumim settlement in the West Bank, declared emphatically that there will not be a Palestinian state, reinforcing the contentious stance as thousands of new housing units are planned.

