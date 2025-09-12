Left Menu

Protests in Doda Escalate Amid Arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik

Tensions rise in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir as a prohibitory order under Section 163 remains following the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik. Local residents are demanding easement of restrictions, including resumption of telecom services and opening markets. Authorities assure efforts towards restoring normalcy.

  • India

The arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act has triggered unrest in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir's volatile district. Current prohibitory orders under Section 163 continue to be enforced, with locals raising demands for lifting restrictions to buy essentials and urging resumption of telecom services.

In an attempt to alleviate difficulties, the administration granted a two-hour window to allow residents to purchase necessities, following appeals by them to the Sub-Division Magistrate. The relaxation offered a reprieve amidst ongoing protests against Malik's arrest, which is seen as contentious by his supporters.

Doda's natives request the restoration of normalcy, as festival season approaches, while the local administration vows to address grievances. Reports of stone-pelting and an explosion have heightened tensions. Authorities, led by DIG Sridhar Patil, continue dialogues with residents to ease upheaval and return peace to the embattled area.

