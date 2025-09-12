PM Modi's Mega Development Tour: Boosting India's Infrastructure Across Five States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets out on a significant three-day tour across five Indian states, aiming to trigger massive development initiatives worth Rs 71,850 crore. Scheduled from September 13 to 15, Modi's itinerary includes activities in Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Starting in Mizoram, Modi will lay foundation stones for over Rs 9,000 crore worth of projects in Aizawl and inaugurate new initiatives, in addition to addressing an audience. This is followed by engagements in Manipur, where he'll establish projects worth Rs 7,300 crore. The agenda extends to Assam with the commemoration of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's 100th anniversary in Guwahati.

Following Assam, the PM's schedule includes foundational ceremonies for industrial projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore. He is set to engage in West Bengal's 16th Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata, then move to Bihar to inaugurate the Purnea airport terminal while initiating developmental projects valued at Rs 36,000 crore, supporting multiple sectors including transport and energy.

