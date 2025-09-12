Denmark's Controversial Collaboration: Fueling Conflict?

In a move that has drawn sharp criticism from Russia, Denmark plans to host a Ukrainian weapons manufacturer, which will produce fuel for long-range missiles. The announcement has been described by Russia as a perilous escalation of tensions and a pathway to increased violence in Ukraine.

The Danish government's decision marks the first instance of a Ukrainian defense company expanding its operations beyond national borders, a development that has been met with hostility from Moscow. This has further strained the already fragile relations between Denmark and Russia.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, labeled the initiative as an 'adventure' and evidence of Denmark's antagonistic policy towards Russia. As the geopolitical climate continues to intensify, the reverberations of this decision remain to be seen in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)