Left Menu

Himachal's Monsoon Tragedy: Unprecedented Losses and Ongoing Challenges

Himachal Pradesh has been devastated by monsoon rains, resulting in 380 deaths and massive destruction of property and infrastructure. Landslides, flash floods, and road accidents have caused severe casualties, with Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu worst affected. Restoration work continues amid forecasts of more rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:14 IST
Himachal's Monsoon Tragedy: Unprecedented Losses and Ongoing Challenges
Visuals showing Monsoon fury in Himachal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon season has brought unparalleled devastation with 380 fatalities recorded since its onset on June 20. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that 215 lives were lost due to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, drowning, and house collapses, while 165 died in road accidents.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) highlighted extensive damage to the region's infrastructure, with 447 injuries and 1,520 homes completely destroyed. Additionally, 40 shops, 28,958 livestock, and 289 poultry have been lost, while 5,762 houses sustained partial damage. Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths.

The districts of Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu endured severe infrastructure damage as heavy rains led to landslides and flash floods, resulting in destroyed homes, roads, and bridges, as well as disrupted power and water supply lines. Restoration efforts are ongoing, but the extent of damage is unprecedented.

As forecasts predict further rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged residents and travelers to exercise caution, especially in areas vulnerable to landslides and along riverbanks.

TRENDING

1
China's Credit Conundrum: Loans Fall Amid Economic Struggles

China's Credit Conundrum: Loans Fall Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?

Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?

 Global
3
Modi's Milestone Visit to Manipur: A Push for Peace and Progress

Modi's Milestone Visit to Manipur: A Push for Peace and Progress

 India
4
Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

 Albania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025