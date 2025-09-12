Himachal's Monsoon Tragedy: Unprecedented Losses and Ongoing Challenges

In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon season has brought unparalleled devastation with 380 fatalities recorded since its onset on June 20. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that 215 lives were lost due to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, drowning, and house collapses, while 165 died in road accidents.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) highlighted extensive damage to the region's infrastructure, with 447 injuries and 1,520 homes completely destroyed. Additionally, 40 shops, 28,958 livestock, and 289 poultry have been lost, while 5,762 houses sustained partial damage. Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths.

The districts of Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu endured severe infrastructure damage as heavy rains led to landslides and flash floods, resulting in destroyed homes, roads, and bridges, as well as disrupted power and water supply lines. Restoration efforts are ongoing, but the extent of damage is unprecedented.

As forecasts predict further rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged residents and travelers to exercise caution, especially in areas vulnerable to landslides and along riverbanks.