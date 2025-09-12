Left Menu

China's Drive to Boost Private Investment

China's government announced plans to dismantle barriers and enhance support for private investment, aiming to encourage enterprises to engage in global cooperation and competition. The cabinet meeting highlighted initiatives to facilitate overseas ventures by providing essential support to enterprises, promoting international partnerships and market liberalization.

Updated: 12-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:55 IST
In a bold move to stimulate private sector growth, China's government has vowed to dismantle 'hidden barriers' that impede investment. During a cabinet meeting, officials articulated plans to provide enhanced support to businesses looking to expand overseas, according to reports from state media.

The government's strategy includes facilitating international cooperation by helping enterprises compete globally. As reported by CCTV, China's leaders are encouraging firms to venture beyond national borders, promoting a more liberalized market environment.

These initiatives are seen as a crucial step in enabling Chinese companies to forge stronger international partnerships, driving economic growth and ensuring a significant presence in the global market.

