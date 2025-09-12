Leadership Transition: Giorgio Armani's Succession Plan

The Fondazione Giorgio Armani has emerged as a key player in the designer's succession strategy, with plans to propose the new CEO for the fashion powerhouse. This significant step was announced by Armani's executive committee on Friday.

The foundation is expected to safeguard the company's future by maintaining at least 30% of the group's capital. This measure, according to a committee statement, ensures that the foundational principles continue to drive the company's direction.

This commitment by the foundation highlights its enduring influence and dedication to preserving Giorgio Armani's legacy, even as leadership changes loom on the horizon.