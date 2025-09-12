Uttarakhand's New Recruitment Rules Streamline Youth Opportunities

The Uttarakhand Government has announced the implementation of new recruitment rules for uniformed Sub-Inspectors and Constables, effective through notifications dated September 11, 2025. According to an official statement, Secretary for Personnel, Shailesh Bagouli, signed off on the notifications numbered 329521 and 329519.

A typographical error was identified in Annexure 'Kha (2)' concerning physical efficiency standards for Fire Service Second Officer and Fireman positions. The error inaccurately stated that 900 meters with a 65 kg weight must be covered in one minute. Corrective measures are underway, with revised standards to follow shortly.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami endorsed the unified recruitment system, citing its potential to bolster transparency and strengthen state security. This move aligns with efforts to provide equitable opportunities to the youth across various departments, effectively implemented through the newly notified selection procedure rules.

