Left Menu

Cracking Down on Tax Evasion in Mega Dam Project

The Assam GST department has uncovered a multi-crore tax evasion case involving a dam construction firm at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Over Rs 8 crore has been recovered, with the amount expected to rise. The operation targets tax compliance in NHPC’s Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:24 IST
Cracking Down on Tax Evasion in Mega Dam Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An extensive tax evasion case has emerged from the construction of a concrete gravity dam at Gerukamukh, situated on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The Assam GST department, in a decisive operation, has already recovered over Rs 8 crore from the company involved.

This substantial tax recovery is linked to the firm working on NHPC's 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project, with expectations of further significant finds as investigations continue. Led by Superintendent Monuj Kumar Dowari, a 10-member team executed the operation to identify financial irregularities.

The swift action, resulting in the immediate recovery of Rs 8.2 crore, demonstrates the department's enhanced measures for ensuring data-driven tax compliance, marking a noteworthy success in recent enforcement activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

 Global
2
Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

 India
3
Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

 Global
4
Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025