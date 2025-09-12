Cracking Down on Tax Evasion in Mega Dam Project
The Assam GST department has uncovered a multi-crore tax evasion case involving a dam construction firm at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Over Rs 8 crore has been recovered, with the amount expected to rise. The operation targets tax compliance in NHPC’s Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project.
An extensive tax evasion case has emerged from the construction of a concrete gravity dam at Gerukamukh, situated on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The Assam GST department, in a decisive operation, has already recovered over Rs 8 crore from the company involved.
This substantial tax recovery is linked to the firm working on NHPC's 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project, with expectations of further significant finds as investigations continue. Led by Superintendent Monuj Kumar Dowari, a 10-member team executed the operation to identify financial irregularities.
The swift action, resulting in the immediate recovery of Rs 8.2 crore, demonstrates the department's enhanced measures for ensuring data-driven tax compliance, marking a noteworthy success in recent enforcement activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
