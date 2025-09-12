Cracking Down on Tax Evasion in Mega Dam Project

An extensive tax evasion case has emerged from the construction of a concrete gravity dam at Gerukamukh, situated on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The Assam GST department, in a decisive operation, has already recovered over Rs 8 crore from the company involved.

This substantial tax recovery is linked to the firm working on NHPC's 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project, with expectations of further significant finds as investigations continue. Led by Superintendent Monuj Kumar Dowari, a 10-member team executed the operation to identify financial irregularities.

The swift action, resulting in the immediate recovery of Rs 8.2 crore, demonstrates the department's enhanced measures for ensuring data-driven tax compliance, marking a noteworthy success in recent enforcement activities.

