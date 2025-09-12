Uttarakhand CM Allocates Funds for Infrastructure and Welfare Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has greenlit financial allocations amounting to more than Rs 1.35 billion targeting multiple initiatives. Notably, Rs 3.81 crore under the State Plan has been set aside for expanding a road from the Government Primary School, Bhagwanpur, to the Government Inter College, Lamachaur, seamlessly connecting to Kaladhungi's main road in Nainital's Kaladhungi assembly constituency.

Further boosting infrastructure, Rs 7.07 crore has been sanctioned for erecting the Prosecution Department's Divisional Directorate office and central malkhana in Haridwar district's Roshnabad, with an initial 40% released. Preparatory efforts for the Kumbh Mela 2027 will benefit from new construction approvals summing up to approximately Rs 1.13 billion, with a token release of Rs 10 crore.

In another substantial move, drinking water and grid solar projects worth Rs 17.58 crore have received approval under the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department. This includes contributions from both the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan and Peyjal Nigam. A pension package for Smt. Devki Devi, laterally elevating to Rs 20,000 per month, has also been sanctioned.

