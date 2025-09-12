Limison D Sangma Elected Meghalaya Assembly's New Deputy Speaker Unopposed

In a significant development on the final day of the Autumn Session, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has a new Deputy Speaker. Limison D Sangma, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Raksamgre, was elected unopposed, following the resignation of Timothy D Shira. The opposition chose not to contest, leading to Sangma's unanimous election.

Expressing gratitude, Sangma acknowledged the confidence shown by both ruling and opposition parties. He interpreted the absence of an opposing candidate as a sign of trust. "I am deeply grateful to my party colleagues and the opposition for their unanimous support," he commented.

Sangma highlighted the critical role of impartiality in his responsibilities, promising fair conduct in the Assembly proceedings. He pledged neutrality in decision-making, ensuring justice for members from both the ruling party and the opposition.

The newly elected Deputy Speaker emphasized his commitment to the Assembly's effectiveness, assuring productive deliberations. He plans to maintain balance between Assembly duties and constituency responsibilities, promising attentive service to Raksamgre.

With an eye towards the future, Sangma expressed his vision for introducing modern technologies in the Assembly. Collaborating with the Hon'ble Speaker, he aims to strengthen democratic practices and improve public engagement.

In his closing remarks, he reiterated his commitment to upholding the dignity of his office with neutrality and fairness, thanking his party and opposition for their trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)