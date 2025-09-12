AstraZeneca Puts UK Investment Plans on Hold Amid Challenging Business Environment

AstraZeneca, Britain's largest company, has halted its £200 million investment in its Cambridge research facility, according to a company spokesperson. This move marks the latest retreat by a pharmaceutical giant from the UK amid mounting concerns over the nation's business climate.

This suspension, initially set to create 1,000 jobs, follows AstraZeneca's January decision to withdraw a £450 million investment in a northern England vaccine plant due to decreased government support. Meanwhile, American company Merck & Co also recently abandoned plans for a new London research hub.

The decision comes as a blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government, which is attempting to attract foreign investment. AstraZeneca's pivot also aligns with President Donald Trump's visit, underscoring the pharmaceutical sector's dissatisfaction with UK policies. Chief Executive Pascal Soriot has called for improvements in the business environment to foster investment.

