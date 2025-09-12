Coal India's Bold New Steps: Enhanced Benefits and Strategic Reforms

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy unveiled major initiatives by Coal India Ltd, marking a historic shift for the nation's largest miner. Announcements included an increase in ex gratia for mine accident victims to Rs 25 lakh and the introduction of uniforms for employees, a first since India's Independence.

Coal India also plans to provide additional insurance benefits and is committed to decreasing national reliance on coal imports while promoting green energy. The company's chairman, PM Prasad, stated that efforts are focused on boosting coal production to meet rising demand.

The government is engaging with international partners for the exploration of critical minerals needed for renewable energy and electric vehicle batteries. These strategic moves are seen as part of India's broader vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' aiming for economic growth and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)