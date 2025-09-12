Left Menu

Coal India's Bold New Steps: Enhanced Benefits and Strategic Reforms

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy announced significant reforms by Coal India Ltd, including increased ex gratia for mine accident victims and first-time uniforms for employees. The government aims to reduce coal imports and promote green energy, boosting economic growth and employment while ensuring workers' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:12 IST
Coal India's Bold New Steps: Enhanced Benefits and Strategic Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy unveiled major initiatives by Coal India Ltd, marking a historic shift for the nation's largest miner. Announcements included an increase in ex gratia for mine accident victims to Rs 25 lakh and the introduction of uniforms for employees, a first since India's Independence.

Coal India also plans to provide additional insurance benefits and is committed to decreasing national reliance on coal imports while promoting green energy. The company's chairman, PM Prasad, stated that efforts are focused on boosting coal production to meet rising demand.

The government is engaging with international partners for the exploration of critical minerals needed for renewable energy and electric vehicle batteries. These strategic moves are seen as part of India's broader vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' aiming for economic growth and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

 United Kingdom
2
Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

 India
3
PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

 India
4
Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025