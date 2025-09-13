KSrelief and UNDP Launch Bakery Rehabilitation in Syria to Boost Food Security

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have jointly launched rehabilitation works at the Az-Zabdani bakery in Rural Damascus, Syria. This effort marks a significant step in restoring vital food production infrastructure in a country where millions continue to face food insecurity due to years of conflict and displacement.

A $5 Million Investment in Recovery

The initiative is part of the US$5 million Joint Implementation Programme for Rehabilitation of Damaged Bakeries in Syria, funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief. The programme aims to support sustainable recovery by repairing essential facilities and strengthening food security across the nation.

The project will directly benefit approximately 1.4 million people across eight of Syria’s fourteen governorates, with a particular focus on communities hosting internally displaced persons, returnees, and other vulnerable groups.

Expanding Bread Production and Quality

At the heart of the initiative lies the rehabilitation of 33 bakeries nationwide. Once completed, these upgrades are expected to boost bread production capacity from 265 tons to 473 tons per day.

In addition to structural renovations, the programme will introduce 13 modern production lines and install two mobile bakeries to ensure communities in hard-to-reach areas have access to bread. These upgrades will not only increase output but also improve quality, hygiene, and nutritional standards.

Az-Zabdani Bakery: A Community Lifeline

Before sustaining extensive damage, the Az-Zabdani Bakery produced up to eight tons of bread daily, serving more than 24,000 people across five nearby villages. Following its refurbishment, the bakery’s capacity will expand to 12 tons per day, equipped with modern machinery to ensure consistent, high-quality bread for local families.

Rehabilitation works will include structural repairs to the basement and ground floor, ensuring long-term resilience and operational safety.

Voices from the Partnership

Engineer Ahmed Saleh Al-Amro, Director of the Rehabilitation Department at KSrelief, emphasized the strategic importance of the project:

“We believe that supporting bakery rehabilitation efforts and the recovery of food infrastructure is an investment in Syria’s future. Every step toward enhancing food security brings us closer to building a more stable and prosperous future for the Syrian people, as human nourishment remains a core focus for creating stability and a primary goal of development.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Rawhi Afaghani, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, thanked KSrelief for its support:

“Today marks an important step in our partnership with KSrelief. By restoring this bread production lifeline, we are securing the most essential food commodity for families — bread — while creating jobs in communities most affected by the crisis. Together, we are helping Syria move forward and recover.”

Job Creation and Long-Term Impact

The 14-month rehabilitation timeline is expected to create hundreds of jobs, directly engaging 350 bakers in operating and maintaining the upgraded bakeries. Beyond immediate employment, the initiative will foster local resilience by strengthening food supply chains, reducing dependency on external aid, and supporting broader recovery efforts.

Strengthening Food Security in Syria

Bread remains the cornerstone of Syrian diets, making the rehabilitation of bakeries a crucial step in alleviating hunger, stabilising communities, and rebuilding livelihoods. With KSrelief’s financial support and UNDP’s implementation expertise, this initiative represents a vital collaboration in addressing Syria’s long-term humanitarian and development needs.