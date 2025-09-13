Tragic End to Young Love in Jharkhand

In a heart-wrenching event in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police discovered the hanging bodies of two teenagers, indicating a tragic culmination of a young love affair. The incident took place in the Bishunpur block, prompting police action and community concern.

The victims, a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were reportedly involved in a romantic relationship, which police believe led to a conflict over phone numbers. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Suresh Prasad Yadav stated that both individuals were minors, hinting at the delicate nature of adolescent relationships.

After the girl's tragic act of hanging herself at home, the boy, deeply shocked by the loss, followed suit. The bodies have been sent to Gumla Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations, as authorities continue to investigate the incident, with an FIR lodged at Bishunpur police station.