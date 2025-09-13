Left Menu

Netanyahu Targets Hamas Leaders in Qatar to End Gaza Hostilities

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that eliminating Hamas leaders residing in Qatar is crucial for freeing hostages and concluding the ongoing war in Gaza. Israel has taken action against Hamas figures based in Doha.

Updated: 13-09-2025 22:38 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
In a bold statement on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need to dismantle Hamas leadership residing in Qatar, asserting that such action would be pivotal in liberating hostages and halting the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Pushing forward with this strategic approach, Israel directed its military efforts on Tuesday towards Hamas figures positioned in Doha, indicating a focused intent to disrupt leadership frameworks.

The situation remains tense as global focus intensifies on the region, grappling with the geopolitical implications of such decisive military and political maneuvers.

