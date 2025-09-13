Netanyahu Targets Hamas Leaders in Qatar to End Gaza Hostilities

In a bold statement on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need to dismantle Hamas leadership residing in Qatar, asserting that such action would be pivotal in liberating hostages and halting the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Pushing forward with this strategic approach, Israel directed its military efforts on Tuesday towards Hamas figures positioned in Doha, indicating a focused intent to disrupt leadership frameworks.

The situation remains tense as global focus intensifies on the region, grappling with the geopolitical implications of such decisive military and political maneuvers.

